TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $21.58 Million Stake in Daseke Inc (DSKE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 109.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $21,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 144,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 44,493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter worth approximately $647,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 370,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Daseke alerts:

In related news, Director Kevin M. Charlton sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $799,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

DSKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Daseke in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Daseke in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

Daseke Inc (NASDAQ DSKE) opened at $10.28 on Friday. Daseke Inc has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

WARNING: “TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $21.58 Million Stake in Daseke Inc (DSKE)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/timessquare-capital-management-llc-has-21-58-million-stake-in-daseke-inc-dske.html.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc is a consolidator of the flatbed and specialized transportation in North America that comprises 16 operating companies. It provides open deck transportation and logistics. The Company operates through two segments: Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The Flatbed Solutions segment focuses on delivering transportation and logistics solutions that principally require the use of flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.