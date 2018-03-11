Time Warner Inc (TWX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,882 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 93,489 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Time Warner were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137,119 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $742,723,000 after buying an additional 260,054 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in Time Warner by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,938,728 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $177,452,000 after buying an additional 728,187 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 46,653 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Time Warner by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 212,693 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE acquired a new stake in Time Warner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William P. Barr sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $390,646.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olaf Olafsson sold 23,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $2,111,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,069 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Time Warner Inc ( NYSE:TWX ) opened at $95.26 on Friday. Time Warner Inc has a 52 week low of $85.88 and a 52 week high of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $74,288.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Time Warner Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TWX. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Time Warner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Time Warner from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.15.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

