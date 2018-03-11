Tim Hortons (THI) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Tim Hortons (NYSE:THI) have trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tim Hortons earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 42.7930878905636 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

About Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons Inc, is a quick service restaurant in North America. The Company’s menu includes premium coffee, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, including lattes, cappuccinos and espresso shots, specialty teas, fruit smoothies, home-style soups, grilled Panini and classic sandwiches, wraps, hot breakfast sandwiches and fresh baked goods, including donuts.

