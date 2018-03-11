Tilly's (TLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley set a $15.00 target price on Tilly's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of Tilly's ( NYSE TLYS ) opened at $13.60 on Friday. Tilly's has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of -0.39.

In other news, major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $299,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hezy Shaked sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $158,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,400. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Tilly's by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,271,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 339,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly's by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 245,115 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Tilly's in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly's by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 357,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tilly's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,282,000. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly's

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

