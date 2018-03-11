Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Purchases 162,690 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,556 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,739.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John Croteau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $70,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,025.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $91,765. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (MTSI) opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,501.30, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.43. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.91 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/thrivent-financial-for-lutherans-purchases-162690-shares-of-macom-technology-solutions-holdings-inc-mtsi.html.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc is a provider of high-performance analog semiconductor solutions that enable Internet applications, the cloud-connected applications economy, and the networked battlefield across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave and photonic spectrum. It has multiple design centers, silicon, gallium arsenide and indium phosphide fabrication, manufacturing, assembly and test, and operational facilities throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.