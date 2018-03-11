Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Invests $19.30 Million in Hamilton Lane Inc (HLNE)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 545,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Hamilton Lane Inc ( NASDAQ:HLNE ) opened at $36.99 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $1,796.49 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.17. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a global private markets investment solutions provider. The Company works with its clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments, and it helps them access a set of such investment opportunities around the world.

