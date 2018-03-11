Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO)

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index were worth $22,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index (NYSEARCA IWO) opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9,160.00 and a P/E ratio of 14.50. iShares Russell 2000 Growth Index has a 52 week low of $156.37 and a 52 week high of $200.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

