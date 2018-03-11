THEKEY (TKY) Trading 28.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for $0.0175 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $317,920.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008632 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00958390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003177 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00086690 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00172616 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

