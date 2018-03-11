The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc (UNIT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,854 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company ‘s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 636.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 67,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 57,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 188.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the period. Messner & Smith Theme Value Investment Management Ltd. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 173,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) opened at $16.64 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2,920.00 and a P/E ratio of -832.00.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12,000.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub upgraded Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Cowen set a $26.00 price target on Uniti Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-increases-stake-in-uniti-group-inc-unit.html.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti Group Inc, formerly Communications Sales & Leasing, Inc, is an internally managed real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition and construction of infrastructure in the communications industry. The Company focuses on acquiring and constructing fiber optic broadband networks, wireless communications towers, copper and coaxial broadband networks and data centers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.