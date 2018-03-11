TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. Sells 78,137 Shares

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) Director Robert B. Barnhill, Jr. sold 78,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,649,472.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) opened at $20.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. TESSCO Technologies had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $146.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. TESSCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,722 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

TESS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers the product and value chain solutions to organizations responsible for building, operating, maintaining and reselling cellular, mobile communications, wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi), machine-to-machine, Internet of Things and wireless backhaul systems.

