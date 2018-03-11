TESARO Inc (TSRO) SVP Sells $209,640.00 in Stock

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) SVP Orlando Oliveira sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $209,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,230.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TESARO Inc (NASDAQ TSRO) opened at $68.12 on Friday. TESARO Inc has a one year low of $52.20 and a one year high of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.35.
TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.96). TESARO had a negative net margin of 222.15% and a negative return on equity of 126.44%. The firm had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.78 million. research analysts predict that TESARO Inc will post -9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSRO. Leerink Swann raised TESARO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TESARO from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $154.00 price objective on TESARO and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.39.
About TESARO
TESARO, Inc is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing of oncology-focused therapeutics segment. It is developing oncology-related product candidates, including rolapitant, niraparib and the product candidates under its immuno-oncology platform.
