Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TBNK. BidaskClub cut Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Territorial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 34,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $304.99, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.26. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $33.47.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 20.73%. equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $114,284.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

