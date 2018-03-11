Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. E*TRADE Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETFC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,599,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,337 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,249,000 after purchasing an additional 87,705 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,218,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,536,000 after purchasing an additional 186,549 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 70.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,494,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in E*TRADE Financial by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,411,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,175,000 after purchasing an additional 184,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,579 shares of company stock worth $12,040,724 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Corp ( NASDAQ:ETFC ) opened at $57.24 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15,244.96, a PE ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded E*TRADE Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

