TenX (PAY) Price Hits $1.37

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 11th. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00014307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, ChaoEX and CoolCoin. TenX has a total market capitalization of $143.35 million and $1.64 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TenX has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008719 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.11 or 0.00951733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003164 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00087305 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00176812 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About TenX

TenX launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,661,310 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Token Trading

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, EtherDelta, Cryptopia, BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z, Kucoin, Liqui, OKEx, Coinrail, Huobi, Bittrex, COSS, CoolCoin, ChaoEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.