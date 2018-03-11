Tenet Healthcare (THC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare (THC) opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $2,440.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Fredrick Smitherman sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $28,886.00. Insiders sold 54,600 shares of company stock valued at $94,146 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.9% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $4,640,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,217,000. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

