Telefonica Deutschland (O2D) PT Set at €3.90 by Kepler Capital Markets

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €3.90 ($4.81) price objective from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €4.20 ($5.19) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.60 ($5.68) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.94) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Commerzbank set a €5.30 ($6.54) target price on shares of Telefonica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonica Deutschland in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.19 ($5.17).

Get Telefonica Deutschland alerts:

Telefonica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) opened at €3.91 ($4.82) on Friday. Telefonica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €3.67 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of €4.87 ($6.01). The firm has a market cap of $11,620.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/telefonica-deutschland-o2d-pt-set-at-3-90-by-kepler-capital-markets.html.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG operates as a mobile communication provider to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and value added services, such as billing services, as well as a network protocol to establish a network connection to its wholesale partners.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.