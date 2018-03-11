Team, Inc. (TISI) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge LLC

Clearbridge LLC raised its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 760,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 172,790 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge LLC’s holdings in Team were worth $11,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 10.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Team by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 688,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Team by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Team by 53.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 155.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 457,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 278,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Team news, Director Jeffery Gerald Davis purchased 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $52,648.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,222.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc. ( NYSE:TISI ) opened at $18.65 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $584.54, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TISI shares. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Team to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens raised shares of Team from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About Team

Team, Inc is a provider of specialty industrial services, including inspection and assessment, required in maintaining high temperature and high pressure piping systems and vessels. The Company conducts its operations through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Services (IHT) Group, Mechanical Services (MS) Group and Quest Integrity (Quest Integrity) Group.

