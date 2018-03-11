Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Boosts Holdings in GGP Inc (GGP)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America grew its holdings in GGP Inc (NYSE:GGP) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,657 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in GGP were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of GGP in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GGP during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GGP shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $35.00 target price on shares of GGP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GGP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of GGP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of GGP Inc ( GGP ) opened at $21.13 on Friday. GGP Inc has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The firm has a market cap of $20,221.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. GGP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that GGP Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

GGP Profile

GGP Inc (GGP), formerly General Growth Properties, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the operation, development and management of retail and other rental properties, primarily regional malls.

