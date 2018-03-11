TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,170,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 70,324 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $111,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $106.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.09.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) opened at $105.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36,114.55, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 52 week low of $71.93 and a 52 week high of $108.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Position Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/te-connectivity-ltd-tel-position-lifted-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.