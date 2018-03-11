Targa Resources (TRGP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Targa Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.238964151671 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Targa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $52.00 target price on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

Shares of Targa Resources ( NYSE TRGP ) traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,012. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9,991.78, a P/E ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -742.84%.

Targa Resources Corp. is a midstream energy company in North America. It provides midstream services. Its segments include Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing (Downstream Business). It is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling natural gas liquids (NGLs) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing and terminalling crude oil, and storing, terminalling and selling refined petroleum products.

