Targa Resources Partners (NGLS) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

News articles about Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Targa Resources Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.1330773425137 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Targa Resources Partners (NYSE:NGLS) opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.00 and a PE ratio of 13.65.

Targa Resources Partners LP is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States with a presence in crude oil gathering and petroleum terminaling. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting and selling NGLs and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exporters; gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling and selling refined petroleum products.

