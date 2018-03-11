Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $123,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 3,019.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 106,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 103,292 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 13,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $482,164.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 440,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,154,202.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Quindlen sold 10,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $393,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $955,616. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYF. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.11.

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE SYF) opened at $37.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29,520.00, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

