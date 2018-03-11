Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in AnaptysBio Inc (ANAB)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 92.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of analysts have commented on ANAB shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

AnaptysBio Inc ( NASDAQ ANAB ) opened at $116.87 on Friday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 17.93.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company develops its product candidates using its antibody discovery technology platform, which is designed to replicate, in vitro, the natural process of antibody generation.

