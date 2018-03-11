Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.85. The company had a trading volume of 778,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,132. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $2,311.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Victor Vaughn sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $2,206,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,750 shares of company stock worth $7,133,973. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $660,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,255,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,280,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,491 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The Company offers Oxtellar XR (extended-release oxcarbazepine) and Trokendi XR (extended-release topiramate), its two treatments for patients with epilepsy.

