Suntrust Banks Inc. Decreases Position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS)

Suntrust Banks Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper-Standard news, insider Aleksandra A. Miziolek sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $210,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,780.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CPS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cooper-Standard from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (CPS) opened at $122.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $135.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,191.54, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.24. Cooper-Standard had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Cooper-Standard’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a holding company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems for use in passenger vehicles and light trucks manufactured by global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and South America.

