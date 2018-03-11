Suntrust Banks Inc. Buys New Holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI set a $145.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.52, for a total transaction of $9,928,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,632,777.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 23,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $3,494,188.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,467,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,220,424.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,603 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,618. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) opened at $188.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $189.44.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

