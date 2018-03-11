SunTrust Banks Boosts InterXion (INXN) Price Target to $76.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for InterXion’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.27.
InterXion (INXN) opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. InterXion has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,350.95, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in InterXion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 38.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterXion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterXion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterXion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.
InterXion Company Profile
InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
