SunTrust Banks Boosts InterXion (INXN) Price Target to $76.00

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) had its price objective raised by SunTrust Banks to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for InterXion’s Q1 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterXion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.27.

InterXion (INXN) opened at $61.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. InterXion has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The firm has a market cap of $4,350.95, a P/E ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.74.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. InterXion had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that InterXion will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in InterXion by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in InterXion by 38.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in InterXion by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in InterXion by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in InterXion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 348,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

InterXion Company Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

