SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Urban Outfitters (URBN) a $42.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $37.00 target price on Urban Outfitters and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.75.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ URBN) opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,883.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.56. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 95,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

