SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Shares Sold by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners trimmed its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,115,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,241,545 shares during the period. SunCoke Energy makes up approximately 5.0% of Mangrove Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $37,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 211,875 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 341.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 175,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 135,975 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,640,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,660,000 after buying an additional 418,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

SunCoke Energy Inc ( NYSE SXC ) opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $773.23, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.14. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.60 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 9.19%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of coke in the Americas. The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Corporate and Other. The Domestic Coke segment consists of its Jewell Coke Company, L.P. (Jewell), Indiana Harbor Coke Company (Indiana Harbor), Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City) and Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown) cokemaking and heat recovery operations.

