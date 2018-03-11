Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.56.

SCMP has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. initiated coverage on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Sucampo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (SCMP) opened at $18.00 on Friday. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.46, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 72,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/sucampo-pharmaceuticals-inc-scmp-given-consensus-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

Receive News & Ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sucampo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.