Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 39,127 Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,168,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 163,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,432,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,509,000 after acquiring an additional 424,655 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 748,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $93.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. ( NYSE:WLK ) opened at $119.95 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,523.93, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.07). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.41%.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 19,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total value of $2,187,210.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,192.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $245,079.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,822,188. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Westlake Chemical Corporation is a global manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. The Company’s products include a range of chemicals, which are fundamental to various consumer and industrial markets, including flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods.

