Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 121,975 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000. United Continental makes up 0.5% of Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 1,700.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in United Continental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,887,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 994,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,566,000 after purchasing an additional 431,002 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in United Continental by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,738,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,863,000 after purchasing an additional 380,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,590,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised United Continental from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Buckingham Research raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.03.

Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc ( NYSE:UAL ) opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20,370.36, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $83.04.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 5.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc (UAL) is a holding company and its principal subsidiary is United Air Lines, Inc (United). The Company transports people and cargo through its mainline operations. It has global air rights in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America. The Company, through United and its regional carriers, operates flights from its hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark Liberty), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

