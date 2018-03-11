Stifel Nicolaus Increases Guidewire Software (GWRE) Price Target to $88.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered Guidewire Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guidewire Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $85.00 target price on Guidewire Software and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of Guidewire Software (GWRE) opened at $87.95 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $92.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,628.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.70, a P/E/G ratio of 169.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 3,241 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $237,370.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $404,431.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Hart sold 375 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $30,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,819 shares in the company, valued at $315,067.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $7,093,769 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 64.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $161,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

