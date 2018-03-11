Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $528,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $544,418,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 265.3% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 114.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 71,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,870,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,637,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $157.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.86 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In other AbbVie news, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 145,510 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $14,072,272.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 87,040 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total value of $8,569,088.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,136,467.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,747 shares of company stock valued at $47,226,935. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc (ABBV) opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $189,429.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $63.12 and a 12-month high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.15% and a net margin of 18.82%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.32%.

AbbVie declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

