Steven Madden (SHOO) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 47.2264392636257 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHOO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Steven Madden ( SHOO ) opened at $45.40 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $2,598.17, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

In other news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $292,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,136.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

