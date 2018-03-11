Status 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.03 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Binance, Cobinhood and Gate.io. During the last week, Status has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market cap of $486.76 million and $27.03 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008721 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00955080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010623 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00086807 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00173853 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Status Profile

Status was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kucoin, Livecoin, AEX, Upbit, Gate.io, Huobi, Bittrex, BigONE, Bitfinex, EtherDelta, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Cobinhood, ChaoEX, Tidex, Binance and IDEX. It is not possible to buy Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.