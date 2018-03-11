State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,484 Shares of Albany International Corp. (AIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,120.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.58. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $43.45 and a one year high of $67.15.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.00 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.58%. equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.83%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIN. Stephens began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They set a “weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Noble Financial began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. is focused on textiles and materials processing business. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Company’s Machine Clothing segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

