State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) opened at $18.67 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.18 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 70.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company operates through developing and commercializing oncology and hematology drug products segment. It has a product portfolio consisting of both commercial stage and development stage products that address various cancer types. The Company has six approved oncology/hematology products that target different types of cancer, including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), advanced metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and multiple myeloma (MM).

