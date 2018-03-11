State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.30 Million Stake in WD-40 (WDFC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,746,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael L. Freeman sold 4,861 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $581,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,690 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $214,376.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WD-40 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

Shares of WD-40 (WDFC) opened at $131.75 on Friday. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $100.60 and a twelve month high of $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,856.47, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. WD-40 had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $97.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that WD-40 will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

