State Auto Financial Corp (STFC) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

State Auto Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 12th.

Shares of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,274.10, a P/E ratio of -114.84 and a beta of 0.89. State Auto Financial has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $30.85.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $362.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that State Auto Financial will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven Eugene English sold 10,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $301,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kim Burton Garland bought 9,000 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,691 shares of company stock worth $352,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STFC shares. BidaskClub raised State Auto Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation is a property and casualty insurance holding company. The Company is engaged in writing personal, business and specialty insurance. Its segments include Personal Insurance Segment, Commercial Insurance Segment and Specialty Insurance Segment. Its Personal Insurance Segment include personal auto, homeowners and other personal; Commercial Insurance Segment include commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers’ compensation and other commercial, and Specialty Insurance Segment include Excess & Surplus (E&S) property, E&S casualty and programs.

