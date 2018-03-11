Standex Int'l (SXI) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standex Int'l (NYSE:SXI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SXI. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Standex Int'l in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Standex Int'l in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int'l from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Shares of Standex Int'l (SXI) opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,284.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.55. Standex Int'l has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Standex Int'l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $209.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.38 million. Standex Int'l had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Standex Int'l will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Standex Int'l’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

In other Standex Int'l news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 5,014 shares of Standex Int'l stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $495,132.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Standex Int'l in the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Standex Int'l by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 330,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Standex Int'l by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Standex Int'l by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 153,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Standex Int'l by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

About Standex Int'l

Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company has 11 operating segments, aggregated and organized into five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics.

