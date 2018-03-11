SpherePay (SAY) Price Hits $0.0022 on Exchanges

SpherePay (CURRENCY:SAY) traded 34.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, SpherePay has traded flat against the dollar. One SpherePay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. SpherePay has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $546,786.00 worth of SpherePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008861 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00961808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003217 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010889 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00086874 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00173952 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SpherePay Token Profile

SpherePay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SpherePay’s official Twitter account is @spherepay . SpherePay’s official website is say.spherepay.com

Buying and Selling SpherePay

SpherePay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not possible to buy SpherePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpherePay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpherePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

