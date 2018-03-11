Spectrecoin Market Cap Achieves $12.79 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $96,238.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006853 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002331 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00153812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00208472 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00221537 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00023200 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00033892 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011346 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 20,785,264 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to purchase Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.