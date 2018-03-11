Sparks (SPK) Trading 51.9% Lower Over Last Week

Sparks (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Sparks has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of Sparks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparks coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sparks has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002900 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00147552 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012697 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012443 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Sparks Coin Profile

SPK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. Sparks’ total supply is 1,041,938 coins. Sparks’ official website is sparks.gold . Sparks’ official Twitter account is @Sparks_Crypro

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparks is a cryptocurrency based on the neoscrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Sparks

Sparks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Sparks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sparks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sparks using one of the exchanges listed above.

