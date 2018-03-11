Spark Energy (SPKE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,526,547 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 549% from the previous session’s volume of 235,078 shares.The stock last traded at $11.20 and had previously closed at $8.60.

SPKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Spark Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spark Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $387.86, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of -1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. Spark Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.12%.

In related news, VP Gil Melman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at $358,729.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Keith Maxwell III bought 22,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $304,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 936,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,490,535.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,150 shares of company stock worth $847,615. 66.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Spark Energy by 37.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spark Energy by 50.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Spark Energy by 180.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 175,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 113,243 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Spark Energy by 118.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,941,000 after buying an additional 661,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spark Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 109,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. The Company provides residential and commercial customers across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity. The Company operates through two segments: Retail Natural Gas Segment and Retail Electricity Segment.

