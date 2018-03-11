Southern (SO) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Southern from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.41.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern (NYSE:SO) opened at $43.76 on Thursday. Southern has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $53.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,470.00, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 414.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 55.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/southern-so-pt-lowered-to-44-00-at-morgan-stanley.html.

About Southern

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.