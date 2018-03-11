South State Co. (SSB) CEO Sells $843,844.72 in Stock

South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $843,844.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,182,107.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

South State Co. (NASDAQ SSB) opened at $91.70 on Friday. South State Co. has a twelve month low of $78.60 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,325.37, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. South State had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $151.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of South State by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of South State by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of South State by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of South State by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 13,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSB. BidaskClub upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

