Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 74,940 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $123,000. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) opened at $67.92 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $110,885.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.19%.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total transaction of $335,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup set a $72.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $49.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/sompo-japan-nipponkoa-asset-management-co-ltd-lowers-position-in-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.