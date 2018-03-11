Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wyndham Worldwide (WYN) Share Price

News coverage about Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.2862081395879 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.09. The stock had a trading volume of 909,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,412. Wyndham Worldwide has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,075.46, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Wyndham Worldwide had a return on equity of 92.39% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Wyndham Worldwide’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Worldwide will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Wyndham Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. Wyndham Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

WYN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Wyndham Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Wyndham Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

In related news, VP Scott G. Mclester sold 15,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,768,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total value of $32,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,856. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wyndham Worldwide

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation is a hospitality company. The Company offers a range of hospitality services and products through its global portfolio of brands. The Company operates through three segments: Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Destination Network and Wyndham Vacation Ownership. The Company’s brands include Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Howard Johnson, Wingate by Wyndham, Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham, Dolce Hotels and Resorts, RCI, Landal GreenParks, Novasol, Hoseasons, cottages.com, James Villa Holidays, Wyndham Vacation Rentals, Wyndham Vacation Resorts, Shell Vacations Club and WorldMark by Wyndham.

