Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact M&T Bank (MTB) Share Price

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.41.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB ) traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.81. 780,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,644. The stock has a market cap of $29,556.34, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $141.12 and a fifty-two week high of $197.37.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $745.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 31,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $5,924,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 125,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,525,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Spychala sold 6,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,882.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,916,668.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,072 shares of company stock worth $14,776,021 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation (M&T) is a bank holding company. As of December 31, 2016, M&T had two bank subsidiaries: Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company (M&T Bank) and Wilmington Trust, National Association (Wilmington Trust, N.A.). The Company, along with its subsidiaries, offers a range of retail and commercial banking, trust and wealth management, and investment services.

